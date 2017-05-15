Lego is going back to one the biggest franchises in its licensed stable.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced today that Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is coming later this year. The open-world game is releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 14, while a Switch version is coming with a more vague “holiday” date. Lego has become a huge brand in the gaming world, with its titles selling over 100 million copies combined.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 will give players the ability to manipulate time in the hub world of Chronopolis, which includes a “myriad of Marvel locations ripped from time and space.” You can control a huge roster of heroes and villains, including Thor, Doctor Strange, Hulk, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The sequel also includes a four-player competitive mode, allowing friends to beat each other up as their favorite characters. Four players can also enjoy the game together cooperatively.

The first Lego Marvel Super Heroes came out in 2013. It was one of the first games to hit the then new next-gen consoles, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.