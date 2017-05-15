Back, fund, it’s all in the mind.

Rap Rabbit has launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. It’s a rhythm-based game from the creators of PaRappa the Rapper and Gitaroo Man, which are some of the biggest classics in the genre. Rap Rabbit is asking for $1,102,921.

Rap Rabbit is targeting PlayStation 4 and PC, but it will support more platforms if it reaches certain stretch goals. At $3.1 million, the game will come to Xbox One. The Switch gets the game at $4.95 million.

Why so much for the Switch version?

“The Nintendo Switch version is set to a higher tier as it requires game data to be specifically adapted for the console from the PS4 and PC versions due to the differing performance characteristics of that platform,” the game’s Kickstarter page states.

Instead of just having players push buttons to a beat, Rap Rabbit wants to make a gaming version of rap battles. Players have to listen to their opponents raps, pick out key words, choose a response type from a Mass Effect-style emotional feel, and then engage in rhythm-based button stomping.

Rap Rabbit is a collaborative project from two of the biggest name sin rhythm gaming. Masaya Matsuura, who created PaRappa the Rapper and UnJammer Lammy, is serving as creative director. Keiichi Yano, known for Gitaroo Man and Elite Beat Agents, is the producer.