Ubisoft isn’t done with racing games yet.

The publisher announced on its forums that The Crew 2 is coming. Ubisoft didn’t not give out any details besides the above logo, but promised that info was coming. The first game had more than 5 million players and shipped over 2 million copies.

The Crew came out in 2014 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC. It featured a large open world, but players criticized the game for its always-online requirement and prevalent microtransactions.

The Crew 2 has some tough competition in the open-world racing field, as last year’s Forza Horizon 3.became a critical and commercial success. It recently saw some new life thanks to a Hot Wheels-themed expansion.

But Ubisoft can use all the hits it can get. The publisher is fighting a hostile takeover bid from Vivendi, which now owns more than 25 percent of the company. If Vivendi owns more than 30 percent of Ubisoft’s stock, French law requires it to make a bid for the publisher.