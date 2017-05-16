Xactly SimplyComp Gives Sales Teams with up to 25 Reps Do-It-Yourself Functionality to Easily Build and Administer Incentive Compensation Plans

CompCloud––Xactly (NYSE:XTLY), a leading provider of cloud-based incentive solutions, today announced Xactly SimplyComp™ – the industry’s first do-it-yourself (DIY), automated incentive compensation software designed specifically for sales teams with up to 25 sales reps. With the look-and-feel familiarity of a spreadsheet, Xactly SimplyComp software can be self-implemented in minutes. Businesses can set up plans fast using DIY functionality that includes templates based on best practices gleaned from tens of thousands of incentive plans.

“The announcement of Xactly SimplyComp is a game changer for businesses with growing sales teams – giving them easy access to an affordable and automated compensation solution that is effortless to set up and run themselves,” said Christopher W. Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly Corporation. “With templates that leverage years of compensation insights, these businesses can now use their incentive plans to drive growth.”

According to beta customers, Xactly SimplyComp has an intuitive, spreadsheet-like interface that makes it fast and easy to build and manage compensation plans.

“The compensation payment templates are extremely intuitive,” said Rupam Som, sales incentive analyst at Imprivata. “Having built-in rule templates makes it easy to set up a plan – saving our team a lot of time and effort. With an automated approach, we can also increase the timeliness and accuracy of our commission payments.”

Xactly SimplyComp: Features and Benefits

Built-in compensation plan rule templates – making it simple for companies to build a customized comp plan in minutes rather than weeks or days

– making it simple for companies to build a customized comp plan in minutes rather than weeks or days Customer-centric user interface and intuitive design – delivering the look and feel of a spreadsheet, so plan administrators can get up and running fast

– delivering the look and feel of a spreadsheet, so plan administrators can get up and running fast Cloud-based DIY functionality – making it easy to sign up, build and maintain a best-in-class SPM solution

– making it easy to sign up, build and maintain a best-in-class SPM solution Deep compensation expertise – leveraging Xactly’s 12 years of compensation insights, available to users on-demand in walkthroughs, videos and FAQs, all seamlessly integrated within the solution

Xactly SimplyComp software is available now, with pricing starting at $35/month per user for an annual subscription, and $45/month per user paid monthly. Xactly is also offering organizations a free 30-day trial.

To learn more about Xactly SimplyComp click here.

About Xactly

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Xactly (NYSE:XTLY) is a leading provider of enterprise-class, cloud-based, incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management. Xactly addresses a critical business need to incentivize employees and align their behaviors with company goals. Our products allow organizations to make more strategic decisions, increase employee performance, improve margins, and mitigate risk.

Our core values are key to our success, and each day we’re committed to upholding them by delivering the best we can to our customers. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM software, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and the Xactly Blog.

