Frame raised $16 million to help build out a cloud-based platform that hosts desktop workspaces capable of handling data-intensive applications. Microsoft Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and In-Q-Tel participated in the round, along with previous investor CNTP.

Companies like VMWare pioneered desktop virtualization, hosting a desktop operating system in a data center and paving the way for ubiquitous cloud-based services. But the experience was not always as smooth for users as applications run on a high-powered desktop, especially for intensive tasks like video editing. Newer platforms like Frame’s are trying to fix that.

Frame built from scratch a platform tailored for hyperscale cloud services like Azure or Amazon Web Services. The company saw revenue triple in 2016, signing on customers like HP, Adobe, and Autodesk. Frame’s platform allows Windows applications to run inside a browser in a way that its investors say is faster, simpler, more easily programmable, and — on reliable cellular networks — workable on mobile devices.

“Frame takes virtual desktops to the next level by delivering a solution that operates completely within a web browser at performance levels we have not seen before,” George Hoyem, managing partner of investments at In-Q-Tel, said in a statement.

As part of the investment, Salil Deshpande, managing director from Bain Capital Ventures, joins Frame’s board of directors. Bain Capital is also said to be among the bidders for Citrix, a key competitor to Frame in the desktop virtualization industry.