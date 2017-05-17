Indie game publisher Kongregate and Hyper Hippo Productions are announcing today they are unveiling Adventure Communist, a sequel to the hit mobile game Adventure Capitalist.

Adventure Capitalist has been downloaded more than 20 million times since it was launched on multiple platforms in 2015. Adventure Capitalist defined the “idle” genre with its charming and straightforward gameplay.

The sequel Adventure Communist continues to innovate the genre by adding a complex crafting system to create a unique and extremely deep experience for players.

“Adventure Communist is the next evolution in economic simulation games, with deeper strategy than its Capitalist predecessor,” said Lance Priebe, CEO at Hyper Hippo Productions, in a statement. “Where Adventure Capitalist has all resources pooled into a central currency, the almighty dollar, Adventure Communist has many different currencies that are all interconnected. You need to grow and evolve all your resources equally in order to grow your empire. This complexity adds a layer of strategy that you don’t normally find in other idle games.”

Adventure Capitalist was one of the big hits for Kongregate, which is owned by game retailer GameStop.

“We’re thrilled to have both of the groundbreaking Adventure titles in our publishing portfolio,” said Emily Greer, president and co-founder of Kongregate. “I knew that Adventure Capitalist was something special when I looked around the office and realized the entire office was playing it. And with Adventure Communist, Hyper Hippo Productions continues to challenge the market with genre defining gameplay experiences.”

Adventure Communist is coming soon to iPhone, iPad, Android and is currently available on Steam Early Access on the PC.

Kongregate’s mobile games have been downloaded tens of millions of times and have hundreds of millions of gameplays. And Kongregate’s web portal features over 100,000 free games played by tens of millions of gamers per month.

Hyper Hippo is a game developer based in Kelowna, British Columbia. Since its founding in 2012 by the creator of Club Penguin, it has published games on Apple iOS, Android, Steam, and major consoles.