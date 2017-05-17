Nintendo wins again.

The Japanese game company revealed today that its Switch system was the No. 1 best-selling console in the U.S. in April. Consumers bought 280,000 of the portable/home console hybrid machine. The news come from Nintendo via figures provided by The NPD Group. This follows the Switch’s debut month in March, where it was also No. 1 with 906,000 sold.

The Switch had its biggest software release of the month with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Nintendo says the racer was the top-selling game in April at 550,000 (combined retail and digital) copies bought. This is even though Mario Kart 8 Deluxe came out late in the month, on April 28 (the reporting period ended on April 29).

March’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues to sell well, hitting the No. 3 spot on April’s software chart. The open-world game sold 1.3 million million copies in March when it debuted as a launch title for the Switch (although it is also available for the Wii U).

Meanwhile, the 3DS family of systems (which includes the New 3DS XL and the 2DS) sold 68,000 machines in April. Combined with the Switch, Nintendo consoles “make up almost half of all hardware sales across all dedicated video game systems,” according to Nintendo.