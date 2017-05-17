Get ready to engage “Loot Box hoarding” mode once again.

Blizzard announced today that Overwatch’s first anniversary event will start on May 23 and end on June 12. The team-based shooter came out last year on May 24 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It has become a huge hit for Blizzard and its parent company, Activision Blizzard, attracting 30 million players. While it plays like a free-to-play games with its loot boxes and cosmetics, it’s a paid product — it retails for $60 on console (it’s $40 on PC for the base version), and it’s the first game with this model to reach this level of success.

Blizzard has not given any details about what the event will include, although previous ones have revolved around limited time cosmetic items available from the game’s Loot Box, like skins, animations, and player icons. Each event also adds a new game mode, like Uprising’s cooperative campaign or Year of the Rooster’s capture-the-flag battles.

Although we do not know exactly what the anniversary celebration will entail, Blizzard has released a nice video showing all of the content that came to Overwatch during its first year. You can watch it above.