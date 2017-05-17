The Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show grows ever closer, and we must face it with brave, determined resolve.

This week on the GamesBeat Decides podcast, co-hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti determine whether the outlook for Microsoft’s showing at E3 is bright or bleak. We know the company is going to focus heavily on its updated Xbox One Scorpio, but it’s a lot more difficult to figure out which games it will bring onto the stage.

The crew also invited on Bob Gardner, who works at Intel as an evangelist, on for the first half of the show to meet the mandatory British-guy requirements as advised by the National Podcast Council.

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

In addition to the E3 talk, we also dig into news about Vanquish coming to the PC, Square Enix trying to sell IO Interactive, and more.

Games on this week’s show:

Nier: Automata (kinda)

Prey

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Minecraft: Switch Edition

Creativerse

Eurovision

Magic: The Gathering

Overwatch

Check out the audio version below, or you can listen on YouTube by clicking play on the video at the top of this post: