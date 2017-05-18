Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg introduced Blizzard chief Mike Morhaime to announce that Destiny 2 will be available on the PC via Blizzard’s Battle.net online service … an no one else.

“One community of gamers have never had an opportunity to have fun,” Hirshberg said. “Now that’s going to change, as PC gamers will now be able to play,” Morhaime, the CEO of Blizzard, said via satellite that Blizzard is “crashing a Destiny party” because Destiny 2 will be available on the PC via Battle.net, which is the home for Blizzard games such as StarCraft, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft.

That means that Microsoft’s Windows Store and Valve’s Steam are likely shut out from Destiny 2, at least for the time being. Hirshberg took the stage during the finale of the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal event in an aircraft hangar in Hawthorne, California.

Destiny debuted as a sci-fi shooter in September 2014. It built its audience over time and came into its own with The Taken King expansion in 2015. Destiny 2 debuts on the consoles and PC on September 8.

Bungie offered hands-on play at the event, and it will have a beta test later this summer. Hirshberg also said that Sony PlayStation 4 has been supportive as a partner “every step of the way.”