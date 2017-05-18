Destiny 2 is not Destiny 1.5.

Bungie revealed a great deal about its upcoming online shooter today during a streamed event, showing off gameplay and announcing new features that mark big changes and improvements from the first Destiny. It was a lot to keep track of, and the 30 million people who played (or still play) the original are likely curious about all these announcements for the sequel. It’ll give them something to think about while waiting for Destiny 2’s September 8 launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

That’s why we collected all of the big announcements from the Destiny 2 event below.

Image Credit: GamesBeat

Clans

Playing with your friends will be easier in Destiny 2 thanks to in-game Clan support, so you won’t have to use third-party sites to organize things like Raid nights this time around. Similar to World of Warcraft’s Guild system, Clan members can even achieve goals together and earn shared rewards.

Guided Games

Raids are the ultimate challenge in Destiny, pitting six players against the hardest bosses. But in the first Destiny, you could only play them with people on your friend’s list. While Bungie isn’t adding matchmaking per say for Destiny 2, it is giving people without friends online a chance to experience this content.

Guided Games will enable players to join a Clan’s Raid, filling in any of their empty roster spots. So, four people in the same Clan could play with two Clan-less people.

Image Credit: GamesBeat

The PC version is on Battle.net

We already knew that Destiny 2 was coming to PC, but most figured it would show up on Steam. Few expected to see it on Blizzard’s Battle.net platform. Sure, Activision owns Blizzard and publishes Destiny, but Battle.net has never supported a non-Blizzard game before.

Also, apparently it’s still called Battle.net. So much for that rebranding.

PvP is now 4-vs.4

The Crucible, which hosts Destiny’s player-vs.-player offerings, is getting a big change in Destiny 2. In the first game, most modes had two teams of six players each fighting each other (some would have 3-vs.-3 or even free-for-all formats). But Bungie said that Destiny 2’s Crucible will host 4-vs.-4 matches for every mode, which it says will make battles require more coordination and skill.

Image Credit: GamesBeat

A capture-and-defend PVP mode

The Crucible is also getting a new mode called Countdown which will feature capture-and-defend gameplay.

New planets

The original Destiny had players exploring places like the Moon, Mars, and Venus, but Destiny 2 is featuring some more exotic locales. You’ll explore the “European Dead Zone” on Earth, but you’ll take to space to check out the Saturn moon Titan, the Jupiter moon Io, and a planetoid called Nessus.

Image Credit: GamesBeat

More story content

Fans criticized the first Destiny for its lack of story, but Bungie is promising that Destiny 2’s campaign will feature a lot of cutscenes and talking characters. Much of that story will revolve around reuniting the Vanguard, the three characters that lead the Guardians.

The Cabal are the main baddies

Destiny features multiple enemy races, like the Fallen, Vex, and Cabal. It looks like the Cabal are stepping up as Destiny 2’s main adversary, with a big brute named Ghaul leading a group called the Red Legion.

Image Credit: GamesBeat

The Tower is gone

Also, those Kabal meanies blow up the Tower, which served as the main player hub in Destiny. It also looks like the Speaker, the guy who can talk to the Traveler (that giant orb thing that gives players their powers) is missing. Oh, the Kabal also did something weird to the Traveler, basically putting a giant muzzle on it. This is cutting off many Guardians from the Traveler’s light, so players have to regain their powers.

You don’t need to go into space to start activities

In Destiny, players constantly had to launch into space to access new activities, like going to new planets or competing in the Crucible. So, first you had to wait until the game loaded you into space, select what you wanted to do, and then wait some more. In Destiny 2, you can launch activities while you’re on a planet.

Image Credit: GamesBeat

More things to do when exploring

Destiny’s open areas felt empty, but Bungie is promising that players will find more interesting things to do in the sequel. The developer said that you’ll be able to find characters that will set you on unique adventures or help you discover new locations. A new map will also make this stuff easier to keep track of.

Image Credit: GamesBeat

New powers

Destiny 2 will still use the first game’s classes: Titan, Warlock, and Hunter. But each is getting a new supermove. Warlocks can summon the Dawnblade, a magic sword that can shoot energy. Titans can throw a shield around, bouncing it off enemies (Captain America would be proud). Hunters can use the Arcstrider, a special staff that they can run around and smack people with.

The beta test is this summer

You can try Destiny 2 for free this summer before its release.