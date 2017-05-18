Spring is a time for renewal. Just ask Nintendo’s bank account.

The publisher revealed earlier this week that it had the No. 1 best-selling console in the United States last month with the Switch. But actually had the top two spots, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD group.

“Nintendo owned the top 2 platforms in unit sales for the month, with the Nintendo Switch at No. 1, followed by NES Classic,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

The company’s throwback retro miniconsole, the NES Classic Edition, landed just behind the Switch. That means that it outsold both Microsoft’s Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation 4. The $60 price for the nostalgic little box that looks like an NES and comes with 30 built-in games probably helped, but it also likely helped that Nintendo revealed it is discontinuing the product.

The news that the NES Classic Edition, which was already nearly impossible to find, would end its production run led to a rush on the last few shipments. Now, Nintendo is probably done making them, and you’ll only have the chance to find an NES Classic on eBay or through other second-hand outlets.