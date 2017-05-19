For your safety, keep your arms and legs inside the licensing agreement at all times.

Atari has extended its agreement with Chris Sawyer, the creator of the RollerCoaster Tycoon series. Atari can now use the RollerCoaster Tycoon brand until 2022. The last installment in the series, RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch, launched earlier this year for iOS and Android and has over 6.5 million downloads.

RollerCoaster Tycoon has been finding success on mobile. Along with Touch, Atari released RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic last year, which replicates the gameplay of the franchise’s first two PC games. It is the No. 89-ranked paid game on the Apple App Store.

But the franchise has been having a harder time on PC. Last year’s RollerCoaster Tycoon World launched around the same time as Planet Coaster, another theme park simulator. RollerCoaster Tycoon World has received “mostly negative” reviews from users on Steam, while Planet Coaster‘s user reviews are at “very positive.”

Still, this is one Atari’s most important franchises. And now it can continue to support all of its RollerCoaster Tycoon games and develop new ones in the franchise. Rather, they can until 2022.