Hello, and welcome to another GamesBeat weekly roundup! This time, Nintendo wins April, with the Switch hitting the top console spot while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the best-selling game. But Persona 5 was right behind it. In fact, it sold more than five times better in the U.S. than Persona 4 did. Also, Ubisoft confirmed that Far Cry 5 is coming, and Sega wants to bring back some of its older franchises.

Enjoy, and have a great weekend!

Pieces of flair and opinion

News

Mobile and social

Previews, reviews, and interviews