Far Cry 5 will be set in a place called Hope County, Montana, as the open world shooter franchise comes to America for the first time, according to Ubisoft.

Ubisoft has set a reveal event for May 26. There isn’t much to see so far, but Far Cry fans have been waiting for the next installment of Far Cry ever since Far Cry 4 debuted in November 2014.

Ubisoft posted a video with a country music twang and imagery of a beautiful mountain stream. Beyond that, it didn’t say anything. But it has release a couple of more videos that show a many running through a field of crops and getting shot, as well as another person being assaulted atop a bell tower in a country church.

Each Far Cry game takes place in a beautiful setting, and the mountains and rivers and farms of Montana will be the next main location. Far Cry 4 was set in Nepal, while Far Cry 3 was set on a tropical island between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Far Cry 2 took place in Central Africa, while the original Far Cry was on an island in the South Pacific.

Those beautiful settings show off the amazing graphics of the 3D games, and in this case, the running water stream looks as if it were real. But the pretty settings are also combined with the violence of extremist groups that terrorize the local populations. Ubisoft hasn’t revealed anything about who the enemies will be yet, but it’s likely to be some kind of home-grown American threat. In the video above, the scene was so pretty that I barely noticed the body floating by in the river.

Here’s the second video released today.

Here’s another one of the videos, with the violence happening in the the bell tower while a congregation is singing Amazing Grace.

And here is video No. 4, where a man screams out and scares a bunch of birds.