GamesBeat is proud to announce the hiring of longtime role-playing and strategy game critic Rowan Kaiser as our new guest post editor for our PC Gaming Channel. In this role, Rowan will focus on accepting and soliciting op-eds from people involved with every step of the industry: coming up to the initial ideas of making a game, how to execute those ideas, what techniques and tools you need, how to market it, post-ship support, monetization, and more.

Kaiser’s PC gaming focus will also include augmented and virtual reality — as the Oculus Rift, the HTC Vive, and Microsoft’s HoloLens are AR and VR solutions that work on home computers — and esports.

As a freelancer, Rowan has built a reputation as one of the top critics of Western role-playing games like Mass Effect and Ultima and strategy games like Crusader Kings and Total War. He’s also a television and speculative fiction critic who’s written a book on Game of Thrones coming this summer and writes for the A.V. Club as well as many, many other sites, some of which are even still in business.

To pitch a guest post for Rowan, please follow our guidelines for submissions and reach out to him at Games.oped@venturebeat.com.