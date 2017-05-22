GamesBeat is excited to announce that Stephanie Chan starts today as our new general assignment reporter. She’ll be assuming the duties of Jeff Grubb, who’s now moving over full-time to PC Gaming coverage.

Stephanie comes to GamesBeat after writing about games as a freelancer while working at the media company Poncho, where she went from managing editor to head of operations and editorial. Her gaming bylines include Killscreen and Outermode, and she’s also a published sci-fi fiction author and reviews speculative fiction for Strange Horizons.

While at GamesBeat, Stephanie will focus on breaking news, interesting tidbits, and analysis that Jeff has helped build as a foundation of our publication over the last three years. Since she also has an interest in the indie gaming scene and how people make games, Stephanie will also cover development studios, publishers, and designers from outside the blockbuster triple-A industry process.

And she likes cats.

Please welcome Stephanie to GamesBeat — and feel free to pitch her on news, features, and analysis at stephanie@venturebeat.com.