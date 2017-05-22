A gun’s sight works because the barrel and any scoping mechanisms are all connected together as one singular, ridged structure … except in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Developer Bluehole has found a bug in its Battle Royale-like online shooter (where 100 players must kill one another to be the last person standing) that causes the barrel of a weapon to aim in a different place than where you are targeting. If you are sitting still, your intended aim and actual aim will line up. But as soon as you begin moving or firing the gun, the barrel seemingly comes unglued from the sights and targets left, right, or above true center. This could be responsible for some of the missed shots that players may have previously blamed on lag — although, 90 percent of my matches still have obvious connection problems.

A monthly patch is due out for Battlegrounds is due out this week, and it should fix this issue. In the meantime, Bluehole uploaded a video demonstration of what the problem looks like now and how it will look after the update goes live.

We'll have patch notes for our 2nd monthly update on Tuesday, but now a look at a targeting issue @toonerDev resolved over the weekend… pic.twitter.com/WxwlWHccV1 — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) May 22, 2017

In the video, we see a blue dot that shows where the barrel is aiming in relation to a high-powered scope. You can see how the two entities are completely detached from one another. What’s even crazier is that firing rounds in quick succession will send the actual aim flying upward. That is on top of the recoil you experience in the sights.

No wonder I miss all those long-range shots.

Of course, Battlegrounds is still in Early Access, which is the portal for unfinished games on Valve’s Steam PC-gaming portal. You can still buy it for $30, but you do so with the understanding that it isn’t complete and could have any number of problems. Bluehole is planning regular monthly updates at least until the game hits a final 1.0 release state.