Rockstar Games announced that it has delayed the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 until the spring of 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch first on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is one of the most anticipated games of this year … but now it’s going to be one of the hot titles of 2018. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a sequel to Red Dead Redemption, which debuted in May 2010 and had an epic story that spanned more than 30 hours of gameplay in a Wild West setting.

“This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans,” Rockstar said in a statement.

Image Credit: Rockstar

The company added, “We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready. We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer. In the meantime, please enjoy this selection of new screenshots from the world of Red Dead Redemption 2.”

Rockstar has refined its storytelling skills in games such as 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V, reconciling narrative with the unpredictable, player-choice driven nature of open worlds. And the graphics from the trailer look great, with plenty of atmospheric effects like smoke, long vistas, and birds flying around realistic blue skies. I have high expectations that the open world, storytelling, and modern graphics will bring us something outstanding.

But we’re going to have to wait.

Image Credit: Rockstar

Here’s more screenshots, which give a bigger glimpse of what it will be like than anything Rockstar has revealed so far.

Image Credit: Rockstar

Image Credit: Rockstar

Image Credit: Rockstar