YoYo Games has launched an educational edition of its cross-platform 2D game engine GameMaker Studio 2.

The Windows and Mac game engine is now available in a convenient education package.

Under the terms, any approved university or school affiliate will now have access to a free trial version with zero time restrictions or commitments and a simple option to upgrade to the full version. Educational institutions can buy licenses in bulk at $30 per account for a one-year license, with a minimum order of 10 licenses, and can be purchased from the YoYo Games website.

Beginners with limited to no coding experience can use YoYo Games’ engine. It has a patented Drag and Drop system (DnD) to quickly translate desired actions into workable code on any of the supported platforms. Students can advance their skills with GameMaker Studio 2’s powerful programming language and comprehensive set of tools, making it a good educational platform with a smooth learning curve.

“Being a student of game design and development can be time consuming and expensive, sometimes prohibitively so, but we change all that with GameMaker Studio 2,” said James Cox, general manager at YoYo Games, in a statement. “We want to give educational institutions an easy and affordable way to engage students with their passion for game development – no complications or fine text.”

Image Credit: YoYo Games

To help bridge the gap between novice and expert game developers in an efficient and seamless manner, GameMaker Studio 2 brings an overhauled and fleshed-out set of features including: better flow from DnD to actual code; user definable research, level editing features, cross-platform development (Windows Desktop, Mac OS X, Ubuntu, iOS, Android (including Android TV, Amazon Fire and Fire TV), Microsoft UWP, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One).

It also has native extensions, as the Game Maker Language (GML) supports all native targets to simplify the cross-platform development. Dundee, Scotland-based YoYo Games said the GameMaker Studio family has been downloaded more than 10 million times. It currently has 200,000 monthly active users.