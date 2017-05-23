Grand Theft Auto V came out more than three years ago, but people aren’t done spending money on it.

Publisher Take-Two reported in its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2017 that Grand Theft Auto V has now sold over 80 million copies. The open world game first came out for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, but PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions followed. It is one of the best-selling games of all time.

Grand Theft Auto V has had considerable longevity, largely thanks to its online offerings. Grand Theft Auto Online is a multiplayer sandbox that developer Rockstar consistently releases new content for on a regular basis. Take-Two noted in its financial report that Rockstar created 12 “significant updates” for GTA Online during the fiscal year and that the game was “the single-largest contributor to recurrent consumer spending.”

Grand Theft Auto V is consistently in The NPD Group’s list of the ten best-selling games in the U.S. every month. It’s a big achievement for a game that first came out back in 2013.

Rockstar is now working on Red Dead Redemption 2, a similar open-world game but set in the cowboy era of America’s west. It was supposed to come out this year, but Rockstar recently delayed it to spring 2018. It will also have an online multiplayer mode.