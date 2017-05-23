Happy birthday, Overwatch.

Blizzard’s special event for the team-based shooter’s first anniversary is now live. It will go on until June 12. Since launching on May 24, 2016, Overwatch has attracted over 30 million players.

This is the sixth event Overwatch has run. They give people an excuse to regularly come back to the game to see the new cosmetics and play modes. And, since those costumes and other goodies are available for a limited time, it encourages players to spend real money on loot boxes for a chance to unlock them.

This anniversary event adds over 100 new cosmetic items, including legendary skins for many of the game’s heroes (those are the rarest costumes in the game, significantly altering a character’s appearance). It also introduces three new Arena maps: Castillo, Necropolis, and Black Forest. These join Ecopoint: Antartica, which used to be the game’s only map for one-vs.-one and three-vs.-three matches.

The event also adds new three-vs.-three and one-vs.one modes. Lockout Eliminations has two teams of three players fighting in multiple rounds. If a players wins a round as a hero, that character becomes unavailable for the rest of the match. Limited Duel has two players going head-to-head, but both of them can only select heroes from the same limited pool.

Blizzard has also released some bug fixes and balance changes for Overatch. You can read the full patch notes here.