Take-Two Interactive teased a new game during its earnings call today, saying that it would launch an unnamed game under the 2K label in the fiscal year that ends March 31, 2019.

The game publisher said that results for that fiscal year would get a boost from Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 and “a highly anticipated new title from one of 2K’s biggest franchises.”

That set off a lot of speculation on the Internet, with fans hoping for follow-up titles in the XCOM and Borderlands franchises. But the publisher didn’t give any indication of what the new title would be. Karl Slatoff, president of Take-Two Interactive, said in the earnings call that Take-Two would not show any brand new games on the show floor at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June.

The last game in the XCOM series was XCOM 2, which debuted on the PC in February 2016 and on the consoles in September 2016. Borderlands saw its last release in 2014 with Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Gearbox Software’s Randy Pitchford also showed technology for a new game in March at the Game Developers Conference, and the art clearly looked like a Borderlands game.

Other 2K properties include Mafia, Civilization, BioShock, NBA 2K, WWE 2K, and The Darkness.