We only have a couple of episodes of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, a hilarious show about a man and his mischievous pet ape, before we’re in Los Angeles for the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show. That means our preview shows now feature more leaks and rumors.

This week, hosts Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb decide what you should expect from Sony PlayStation at E3. The publisher will have big-name games like God of War, The Last of Us 2, and Spider-Man on its stage, but we also expect third-parties to show off Call of Duty: WWII, Star Wars: Battlefront II, and more.

Sony faces a lot of questions, though. Will past bombshells like Shenmue III, the Final Fantasy VII remake, or Death Stranding show up? And what does its hardware messaging look like now that the PS4 Pro and PSVR are out on the market and established? Well, we have some answers for what you should expect about all of that and more.

Beyond Sony, E3 is shaking some other major news announcements loose. Red Dead Redemption 2 is now coming out in spring 2018 instead of later this year, for example. Ubisoft also plans to unveil Far Cry 5 at the end of the week.

