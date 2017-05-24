Double Fine Productions and Limited Run Games have teamed up to launch a version of Double Fine’s Broken Age adventure game on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Limited Run Games will publish a select number of physical copies of the game on the Sony platforms, with availability starting on June 9 for $30. The physical release is a kind of nostalgic throwback for people who want to own physical copies of games, rather than buy everything in digital form.

To commemorate the release, Limited Run Games will also sell merchandise at discounted rates, including The Art of Broken Age, Special Edition, for $35 and a Hexipal Plushie for $15.

Originally released in 2014, following a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign, Broken Age is a coming-of-age story of barfing trees and talking spoons. Vella Tartine and Shay Volta are two teenagers in strangely similar situations but radically different worlds. Players can freely switch between the characters and their individual stories, helping them take control of their own lives, and dealing with the unexpected adventures that follow.

The game also features an original orchestral soundtrack plus an all-star vocal cast, including Elijah Wood, Jennifer Hale, and Jack Black.

Limited Run Games is a publisher and distributor of limited edition physical games for consoles and handhelds. Started in 2015 with the goal of preserving digital games for future generations, Limited Run Games is “fighting back against the forthcoming all-digital apocalypse.”