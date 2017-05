Forget Hollywood movies. Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg livestreamed a tour of his old Harvard University dormitory room, where it all started.

Along for the ride last night was his former classmate and now wife Priscilla Chan. Zuckerberg recalls his glory days as a wannabe prankster whose stunts like Facemash (he uploaded photos of Harvard students into a kind of collegiate “Hot Or Not” program) sometimes got him into hot water with the Harvard snobby elites.

Oh, the hijinks!