Konami hasn’t done a much with its Castlevania video game series in recent years, but you know you can’t keep Dracula down forever.

Netflix just revealed the trailer for its upcoming original animated program Castlevania, which is based on the classic series that first appeared on the Nintendo Entertainment System. The trailer starts with an NES and the custom-made Netflix app for that ancient 8-bit systems (which really works). The trailer then cuts into footage of Castlevania, and we see several action scenes and moody characters with whips and a lust for human blood.

We previously reported that Castlevania is heading to Netflix after the producer Adi Shankar announced the project in February. Legendary comic writer Warren Ellis, who is responsible for books like Planetary, wrote this take on the battle between the Belmont family of vampire killers and Dracula himself.

From this early teaser, the show looks like it could capture the dark Gothic atmosphere of the Castlevania games. I just hope that we don’t have to wait long to get the double jump.

As for the trailer itself, that intro with the NES was all real. Netflix engineers really made that NES Netflix cartridge back in 2015 as part of its internal Hack Day events. It works without requiring you to mod an NES, but the video quality is more than a little grainy.

Check it out:

