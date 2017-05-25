Giving out some cash is a nice way to say “thank you” to people using your game-making tools .. or incentive to keep using them.

Epic Games has announced a new group of winners for its Unreal developer grants, which award studios and individual who are creating interesting projects using the game publisher’s Unreal Engine tools. The company gave out $275,000 in total this time. Many of the recipients are working on games, but add-on makers, mod developers, and even a short film creator also received recognition.

Unreal is planning to give out a total of $5 million in these grants, which it has been giving out in waves. The latest winners include:

Albino Lullaby from Ape Law: This is an episodic adventure game that tries to frighten people without using cheap tricks like jump-scares.

Be:Brave by One Dream: This mobile game features Zelda-esque action and puzzle-solving. It’s coming out for iOS and Android devices.

Deep Rock Galactic from Ghostship Games: Deep Rock Galactic is a four-player cooperative game that has you exploring sci-fi caves while looking for treasure.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Formula Fusion by R8 Games: This is a racing game in the same style of futuristic classics like Wipeout and F-Zero. Formula Fusion is available on Steam in early access.

Galactic Feud from Fat Bomb Studios: Galactic Feud is a four-player brawler featuring a roster of 12 characters from across time and space.

Mothergunship from Terrible Posture Games: Mothergunship is a survival-based first-person shooter that is heading for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

No More Room in Hell 2 by Jeremy Ferretti: This is a sequel to the 2011 zombie survival game for PC.

Omen of Sorrow by AOne Games: Omen of Sorrow is a 2D fighting game coming out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Project EX from Playearth: This is a mobile strategy game from the Korean developer Playearth.

Raiders of Erda from Cooperative Innovations: Raiders of Erda is a virtual reality role-playing game.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Soulkeeper VR by Helm Systems: This is an episode role-playing game for virtual reality with a dark fantasy theme.

Unfortunate Spacemen from Sandswept Studios: Unfortunate Spacemen is a multiplayer game set in space that has players trying to save their outpost from a shape-shifting monster.

Tree by New Reality Co: This is a virtual reality experience that uses sight, sound, touch, and smell to show the life of a single rainforest tree.

GameDNA: This is an independent game studio that has created analytics and ad service plugins for Unreal Engine.

Realityvirtual.co: This New Zealand company is working on photogrammetry and volumetric capture in Unreal Engine.

MGSStudios: This company makes mods for Epic Game’s Robo Recall, a virtual reality shooter.