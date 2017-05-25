Want to know why Take-Two is OK with Rockstar pushing its next blockbuster into 2018? Just look at the insane money it’s still making from Grand Theft Auto V — a game that came out in 2013.

This week, the triple-A game publisher released its earnings, which were above analyst expectations. And that’s in part thanks to GTA V’s sales. It still pops up in the top 10 every month in the NPD Group’s top-selling games chart (it’s now sold 80 million copies!), and it’s still in the top 10 in terms of playtime on Steam, Valve’s digital portal for games. And while Grand Theft Auto Online is a huge reason why Take-Two can deal with Red Dead Redemption 2 moving from 2017 to 2018, it’s the strength of sales and engagement of Civilization and GTA on Steam that bolster its increasing digital back catalog sales.

GTA and Civ have more in common than merely being good games — they have two of the biggest and creative modding communities in PC gaming. It’s a little more difficult to install mods in GTA, which doesn’t use Steam Workshop (as Civ or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim do), but it’s worth doing the extra steps — GTA modders create some of the most enjoyable and wackiest content of all fan communities.

With engagement becoming a more important metric, having mod tools is a great way to keep people playing your game. And it’s also a fantastic way to keep people spending money on your game. And it’s one of the reasons why we love PC gaming more than any other platform.

Just ask Take-Two.

