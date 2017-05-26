A Chinese entertainment company best known for car-based toys is making a big bid for gaming.

Rastar Group announced today that it is starting a new Rastar Games brand. This will help the organization take better advantage of the growing gaming scene in China. The total Chinese gaming market size is $24 billion based on the CGIGC 2016 Chinese Gaming Industry report, and companies big and small and in and out of gaming are trying to tap into it.

Three of Rastar’s main gaming holdings — Teamtop Games, Chang Yu Tian Xia, and Xing Qu Games — will make up the core of the new brand, but smaller gaming companies that Raster owns will also contribute.

The Rastar Group made its name producing bicycles, R/C cars, and safety seats. It’s headquarters is in Shantou, China. It has a market cap of $3.7 billion in 2015, according to Forbes.

Rastar Games has already announced 10 projects. This includes Missing the Beauty, a browser shooter based on a Chinese TV show, and Endless Fairyland, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game with a supernatural theme. Rastar Games is also working on Fire Fantasy, a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) based on gunplay.