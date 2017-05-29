On TV, “PlayStation Vue” had a whole new meaning between April and May, as the console brand captured 16 percent of the gaming industry TV ad impressions in the last 30 days

GamesBeat has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversation analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you a monthly report on the TV ad impressions generated by the gaming industry’s biggest campaigns. These are the ads, and by extension the games, that game makers are putting major muscle behind.

Below are the top five most-seen gaming industry brands from April 16 through May 15.

iSpot.tv found 1.4 billion total TV ad impressions from gaming industry commercials in that period, with PlayStation ads being the most viewed with 16 percent of the impressions, with mobile gaming giant King following at 15.9 percent. Overall, 34 brands spent an estimated $24.1 million on 88 spots that aired over 12,000 times.

PlayStation spent an estimated $6 million on 11 ads that ran over 1,300 times and generated 226.2 million TV ad impressions. Its most-seen spot was “The Best Place to Play,” with music by The Phantoms, which had over 101.5 million impressions. The top networks for the brand included TNT, ABC, and Comedy Central, while the top shows were NBA games, South Park, and Ridiculousness.

King was a close second with 224.3 million TV ad impressions, having spent an estimated $1.8 million on four ads that aired over 2,200 times. “Candy Crush Soda Saga: Daily Boosters” was King’s top spot for impressions (123.7 million). Investigation Discovery, CBS, and History Channel were the top networks, while General Hospital, The Price is Right, and Psych reruns were the top shows.

Nintendo, with an estimated spend of $4.1 million, generated 187.6 million TV ad impressions off its 14 ads that aired over 1,100 times. The most-seen commercial was “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Souped-Up” with 103.8 million impressions. Nintendo ads were most-seen on networks including Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, and Nick, and viewed most often during shows such as Teen Titans Go!, Ben 10, and The Amazing World of Gumball.

In fourth place: Warner Bros. Games with 135.6 million TV ad impressions generated from four spots that aired over 700 times and cost an estimated $2.2 million. The ad with the most impressions was “Lego Worlds: Explore Endless Worlds” (79.9 million). The top networks by for Warner Bros. Games were Disney Channel, Nick, and TBS, while the top shows were NBA games, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Bunk’d.

Bethesda Softworks closes out the ranking, spending an estimated $2.6 million on three ads that aired over 1,200 times and received 134.5 million impressions. “Prey: Afraid” was its top spot for impressions (74.3 million). AMC, MTV, and TNT were the top networks for the brand, and NBA games, SportsCenter, and Ridiculousness were the shows on which its ads were most-seen.