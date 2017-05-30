Advanced Micro Devices said that all of the top global PC makers are making PCs based on AMD’s Ryzen desktop processors. Those products based on the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 desktop processors by the end of the second quarter, the company said during the Computex trade show in Taiwan.

AMD also showed a Ryzen mobile accelerated processing unit (APU) in a ultraportable laptop reference design (which can be used by PC makers to design their own machines). The Ryzen APU had four cores, eight threads, and Vega graphics incorporated into a 15-millimeter-thick laptop. The Ryzen mobile processor will be 50 percent better in CPU performance and 40 percent better on graphics than AMD’s current products. The Ryzen mobile chips will come out later this year and in 2018.

Image Credit: AMD

AMD demonstrated its high-end processor, Ryzen Threadripper, and dual Radeon RX Vega graphics chips. A machine with those chips ran Bethesda’s Prey video game at 4K resolution. AMD also showed Ryzen Threadripper and quad-Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, running Blender with ProRender.

Su also talked about the Epyc family (previously code-named Naples) of data center processors based on the Zen architecture, which also gave birth to Ryzen. The Epyc chips will scale up to 32 cores, and they will debut on June 20.

The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics chip will launch on June 27. The Radeon RX Vega chip will debut at Siggraph event later this year.

“We’ve really thought about not just CPU performance, but the whole system,” said Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, in a speech at Computex.

Image Credit: AMD

Su said AMD is celebrating 30 years of doing business in Taiwan. Big computer makers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo showcased their Ryzen-based PCs at Computex. AMD showed demos of Ryzen-based desktops on stage.

The machienes included the Acer Aspire GX-281 desktop; the Asus G11DF Desktop and Asus Republic of Gamers Strix GL702ZC desktop replacement (which is a notebook computer with eight cores); the Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop and Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Series AIO; and the Lenovo IdeaCentre 720 and Lenovo IdeaCentre 510.

AMD rivals Intel and Nvidia are also debuting their latest tech at the event. Last night, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang unveiled the company’s Max-Q design approach for making efficient, high-performance laptops that are lighter and thinner.