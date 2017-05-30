TwitchCon, the annual event for all things livestreaming, announced that its tickets have gone on sale this morning.

TwitchCon has become a place where the influencers on the Twitch social video livestreaming service gather. And this year, the event will take place will take place October 20 to October 22 at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center in Long Beach, Calif.

This year’s event is also going to expand beyond gaming, and that’s one of the big questions for livestreaming — will its audience care? That’s one of the reasons that Amazon paid $970 million for Twitch in 2014.

Twitch released ticket availability and pricing, a detailed FAQ, hotel booking, information, and how to submit for the TwitchCon Talent Show. Three-day passes with the party start at $160, while one-day passes start at $90.

This year, TwitchCon will be featuring a more open call for acts, removing categorical restrictions and opening the showcase to any creator who has regularly streamed to Creative on Twitch. In order to apply for consideration, performers must submit a video audition which will be reviewed by a selection panel. Selected performers will be featured live on the main stage at TwitchCon 2017, as well as receiving free convention admission with a travel stipend.