We’re wrapping up our preview specials for the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show here on the GamesBeat Decides podcast, and that means it’s time to get into Nintendo.

On this episode, hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb talk about Super Mario Odyssey, a Rabbids crossover game that’s happening for some reason, and the chances of seeing Nintendo resurrect some of its dormant franchises. Mike and Jeff also discuss piece together why it makes a lot of sense for Nintendo to introduce a new Metroid now — and why if that classic sci-fi series doesn’t show up, it probably won’t again for the foreseeable future.

Other games we expect from Nintendo at E3 include Super Smash Bros. Deluxe for the Switch and a new Pokémon. But the big question is whether the publisher will make the move to put its megapopular pocket monsters on the Switch later in 2017 or if we’ll have to keep catching Trubbish on our 3DSes until 2018.

We talk about all that and more, and all you have to do is listen.

In addition to E3, we also go over the news and talk about some recent releases.

Games on this week’s show:

Vanquish

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

