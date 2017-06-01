Partnership will drive development of AREVO’s Composite Additive Manufacturing Technology for the U.S. Intelligence Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 1, 2017–

AREVO Inc., a leader in composite additive manufacturing technology, today announced that it has closed a strategic investment and technology development agreement with In-Q-Tel (IQT), the non-profit strategic investor that identifies innovative technology solutions to support the mission of the U.S. Intelligence Community.

AREVO has developed a new Additive Manufacturing (AM) solution for making ultra strong and lightweight composite parts to replace metal parts for production applications. AREVO’s core technology relies on the unprecedented synergy between software, materials, composite additive process and robotics. Through breakthrough innovations in these technologies, AREVO is enabling on-demand manufacturing of mass-customized, lightweight 3D printed composite parts in high volume.

“AREVO’s additive manufacturing technology delivers complex parts with a unique value proposition which cannot be made with any conventional or other additive manufacturing techniques,” said Katie Gray, Investments Partner at IQT.” “Our partnership with Arevo will enable IQT’s customers to stay ahead of the curve in developing new devices critical to our nation’s security.”

“Partnering with IQT in this manner is a great vote of confidence in our design and composite manufacturing process methods,” said Hemant Bheda, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of AREVO. “We have made steady progress over the past year in defense applications and we believe our work with IQT will open more doors for us.”

About AREVO

AREVO www.arevolabs.com based in Silicon Valley, California, develops technology to enable direct digital additive manufacturing of ultra-strong composite parts for end use applications in high volume. Arevo’s technology consists of advanced composite materials, deposition technology, and software to optimize mechanical properties of printed parts. Arevo offers additive manufacturing services to OEMs worldwide.

About IQT

IQT is the non-profit strategic investor that accelerates the development and delivery of cutting-edge technologies to U.S. government agencies that keep our nation safe. IQT was established in 1999 with a distinct mission: to identify and partner with startup companies developing innovative technologies that protect and preserve our nation’s security. Visit www.iqt.org for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005902/en/

LouVan Communications, Inc.

Mike Newsom, +1 617-803-5385

mike@louvanpr.com