Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards, has teamed up with YouTube again for expanded live coverage of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles.

For the third year in a row, Keighley will host an expanded show with live coverage of the big company press events on June 11-12. And this time, Keighley and YouTube said they will work together on E3 coverage for multiple years. That will be a potent combination in the E3 media wars, in competition with the likes of IGN and Amazon’s Twitch.

YouTube Live at E3 will feature appearances by YouTube’s biggest gaming creators, such as AngryJoe, Ali-A, iJustine, MatPat, Nadeshot, Vikkstar, and more to be announced. YouTube Live at E3, which will broadcast from a new studio at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live, will be available to stream globally at youtube.com/e3. The studio will have room for a live audience.

“E3 is a huge moment for everyone who plays video games, and YouTube is the biggest video platform for gaming in the world,” said Keighley, the host and executive producer for Live at E3, in a statement. “This year we are doubling down: We’re building a brand-new studio, expanding to two days of coverage, and broadcasting live in 4K Ultra HD for the first time. What won’t change, however, is our focus on delivering the best quality content and giving YouTube’s top gaming creators a place to come celebrate their passion for this medium.”

Keighley will also be host of E3 Coliseum, an event where some of the most famous game developers talk about their games in front of a couple of thousand fans at the nearby Microsoft Theater.

“E3 is one of the biggest weeks of the year for gaming on YouTube, and we’re thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Geoff for Live at E3,” said Ryan Wyatt, the global head of gaming content and partnerships at YouTube, in a statement. “Live at E3 will anchor a week of live E3 coverage from all our partners and game publishers, which will be accessible through a special event page at youtube.com/e3.”