Streaming media app Plex today announced the addition of free Live TV for all Plex Pass subscribers. While the new feature doesn’t cost anything extra for existing pass members, you will need to buy an antenna and a digital tuner. A Plex Pass costs $5 per month, $40 per year, or $120 for life.

Plex Live TV, currently in beta, lets users watch HDTV digital broadcast channels, including local news, live sports, and U.S. network television shows. Live TV works on Android TV, including the Nvidia Shield, and iOS devices. Support for Apple TV, as well as Android phones and tablets, will follow “shortly,” while additional device support is “coming soon.”

The idea behind the feature is that you can access Live TV at “a fraction of the cost of traditional cable or satellite packages, skinny bundles, and other live TV streaming services.” If you’re already paying for a Plex Pass subscription, which includes Plex Cloud, offline playback, enhanced music features, automatic photo-tagging, and so on, it’s a no brainer. If you want more content than Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and other such services offer, Plex Pass is certainly a potential option.

Plex’s pitch is that your live and recorded TV is accessible along with your personal library of TV shows, movies, photos, videos, and music. The goal is for Plex to be a one-stop-shop for all your content across all your devices.

“Plex has always been about serving up the best possible media experience in one beautiful interface, no matter where you are and what device you’re using,” Plex CEO Keith Valory said in a statement. “We want to put all of your favorite content right at your fingertips whenever you’re ready to enjoy it. “Now our Plex Pass users can enjoy free live and recorded TV with local news and sports at no extra cost, and without having to purchase yet another service.”

For cord-cutters that don’t want to simply pirate everything, the addition of Live TV means Plex has become a much more viable option.