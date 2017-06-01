Rockstar knew what it was doing when it made Grand Theft Auto V’s logo look like cash.

Mat Piscatella, an analyst at market research firm The NPD Group, revealed in a tweet today that Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling game in the U.S. since it began tracking such data in 1995. This is based on revenues, not copies sold. Total sales for this open-world shooter passed 80 million worldwide in April.

Grand Theft Auto V is the #1 best-selling game in the US (since NPD began tracking in 1995). Not surprising, but still amazing. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 1, 2017

Piscatella clarified to GamesBeat that GTA V didn’t recently overtake anything, but that he was just sharing a fact.

Grand Theft Auto V came out for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, but PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions followed. Continued support for its online mutliplayer mode has kept players engaged and spending money on microtransactions. Despite it being so many years after its release, Grand Theft Auto V is consistently in The NPD Group’s monthly list of the 10 best-selling games in the U.S..

Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar is now working on Red Dead Redemption, another open-world game that will have an online multiplayer component. It could be another big money-maker for Rockstar and publisher Take-Two when it comes out in spring 2018.