Welcome to another GamesBeat weekly roundup! This time, we got our hands on Arms, Nintendo’s upcoming fighting game for the Switch. Also, 2K has a new president, and Harvard law professor Lawrence Lessig is getting involved with an online game.

Enjoy, and have a great weekend!

Pieces of flair and opinion

Image Credit: Sega

News

Image Credit: Limbic Software

Mobile and social

Reviews, previews, and interviews