Apple updated its MacBook Pro laptops with Intel “Kaby Lake” processors today, and it also announced changes coming in the High Sierra version of the macOS. The company made the disclosures at its Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, Calif.

We were on site to get a look at what Apple showed onstage. The laptops worked with HTC Vive virtual reality headsets, and we saw demos of that, including support for external graphics cards.

Here’s a demo of the new MacBook Pro 13-inch model. It has a touch bar that you can use to modify the size of a paintbrush that you are using to shade an image on the screen. The change in the effects is instant. It features an Intel Kaby Lake processor, dubbed the Core i7, running at 3.5 gigahertz with turbo boost up to 4.0 GHz. The 15-inch model goes up to 4.1 GHz with turbo boost.

The base MacBook Pro 13-inch model has Intel Iris Plus 650 graphics, while the 15-inch model uses the more powerful AMD Radeon Pro 555 discrete graphics chip or a Radeon Pro 560 as an option. The 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,300 with function keys, or $1800 with the touch bar. The machines are available to order today and will be in Apple Stores on Wednesday.

Photos are also where you can see the difference in the graphics horsepower. You can change a photo so that it uses long exposure settings. That makes the mist around a waterfall come to life.

Apple also showed features in High Sierra that make changes to its Safari browser. You can also take advantage of privacy features, such as preventing advertisements from initializing advertisements that you don’t want to see.

The new macOS also shows how you can offload video graphics processing to the graphics chip.

You can also copy files quickly in the new macOS, as the processor can hand off the task to the graphics chip. This comes from bringing the Apple File System to Macs, after adding the technology to iOS in March.