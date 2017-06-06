Smite just got a little action role-playing game flavor that will seem familiar to fans of titles like Diablo.

Hi-Rez Studios has launched a new mode for Smite, its multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Trails of King Hercules adds a three-player cooperative adventure to what is usually a team-based competitive game. It’s available for free across all platforms, although players can spend money on cosmetic items like character costumes.

Smite is behind the MOBA kings League of Legends and Dota 2, but the free-to-play game still has over 25 million players. Adventures like this give them new experiences that they won’t wind in Smite’s competitors. Past Adventure Modes featured kart-based racing and capture-the-flag matches.

The Trails of King Hercules gives Smite more of an action role-playing game feel, similar to the Diablo games. Players will fight monsters, accept quests in a town, and loot new items off of slain enemies. You’ll be able to play as one of Smite’s more than 70 characters.

“We are extremely excited to bring a full dungeon experience to Smite players for the first time ever,” said Travis Brown, project lead on Smite Adventures, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “The Trials of King Hercules is our most detailed Smite Adventure to date with unique methods of progression, quests, mobs, bosses, and loot drops. If you ever wondered what it would be like to take your favorite Smite gods on an RPG dungeon adventure now is the time to live that fantasy.”