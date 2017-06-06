eCommerce Marketing Platform Adds Pop Up Email Capture to Existing Email Campaigns Capability

Springbot customers looking to grow their email subscribers now have a new tool in their marketing arsenals. The eCommerce marketing platform is launching its email pop up functionality at the Internet Retailer Conference and Exhibition (IRCE) beginning Tuesday, June 6th.

Data from retargeting platform AdRoll indicates that more than 90 percent of first-time site visitors do not make a purchase. The ability to reach those visitors early and prompt them to take a simple action – like signing up for discount notifications – can lead to return visits and future sales. Springbot’s email pop up form is yet another way the data-driven eCommerce marketing platform enables online retailers to convert online window shoppers into happy customers.

This capability will display a pop up message box on select web pages being viewed by casual site visitors. The design and text of the pop up message and success page are fully customizable with Springbot’s drag and drop editor. Merchants utilize pop up forms for a variety of tactics including newsletter registration, a discount on first purchase or entering contests, which allows a merchant to capture interested buyers to be nurtured toward path to purchase.

“Retailers can increase online conversions by capturing email addresses from first-time site visitors and re-marketing to them via email and ad retargeting. With our solution, store owners now can handle the top, middle and bottom of the funnel marketing strategy in a single eCommerce marketing platform,” said Erika Jolly Brookes, chief marketing officer at Springbot.

During IRCE, Springbot will demonstrate the email pop up capability along with the recently launched automated product recommendations, ad retargeting via AdRoll and Shoppable Instagram features within its eCommerce marketing platform. Springbot also provides a complimentary eCommerce Scorecard to allow merchants the opportunity to compare their store performance against the results for stores of similar size. The eCommerce Scorecard tool also provides best practice recommendations to guide eCommerce store owners and marketers on multi-channel marketing activities.

IRCE attendees interested in getting an eCommerce Scorecard assessment and demoing Springbot’s data-driven marketing solutions can schedule a consultation with the Springbot team at the tradeshow.

For more information on Springbot, visit IRCE booth #258 between Tuesday, June 6th and Thursday, June 8th or www.springbot.com.

About Springbot

Springbot delivers an eCommerce marketing platform to small and medium businesses that combines the power of marketing automation and marketing analytics. The cloud-based offering integrates and makes simple the customer data, content and multi-channel marketing tools (social, online, email, ads) eCommerce website owners need to drive more traffic, conversions and revenue. Springbot helps eCommerce BigCommerce, Shopify and Magento merchants grow their revenue by taking smarter, data-driven marketing actions.

To learn more information about Springbot, please visit our website at www.springbot.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

