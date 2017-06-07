You don’t need your PlayStation Portable anymore if you want to see Final Fantasy characters beat each other senseless. Dissidia is heading to the PlayStation 4.

Square Enix announced today that Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, an updated port of an arcade game, is coming to Sony’s console in early 2018. Dissidia is the fighting series based on the Final Fantasy role-playing game franchise. It features a cast across all of the main Final Fantasy games. The original Dissidia came out for the PSP in 2009 and sold over 1.8 million copies.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is the first in the series to come out for a home console. It’s based on an arcade version of Dissidia that released in Japan only in 2015. While the PSP games focused on one-vs.-one fighting, NT features three-vs.-battles.

Square Enix announced that NT will have more than 20 characters, including Terra from Final Fantasy VI, Cloud from Final Fantasy VII, and Lightning from Final Fantasy XIII. It also borrows a mechanic from the RPGs and lets players use Summons, strong creatures that can come into battle for a limited time. The above video shows popular Summons Ifrit, Bahamut, Ramuh, Shiva, Leviathan, Alexander, and Odin.

The Final Fantasy series is one of Square Enix’s most important franchises. Last year’s Final Fantasy XV finally came out after a long and troubled development, but it managed to find sales success. Unlike Final Fantasy XV, which came out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Square Enix has only announced a PlayStation 4 version of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT.