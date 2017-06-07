Cryptic Studios and Perfect World, two companies with plenty of experience making online worlds, are creating a Magic: The Gathering massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG or just MMO).

Wizards of the Coast, which owns the popular card game franchise, announced the project today. It is promising a triple-A game, although it did not offer many details other than that it is coming out for consoles and PC. Wizards of the Coast said it will reveal more details and the game’s title at a future date.

Magic: The Gathering the card game has more than 20 million players. It has its own lore and story featuring Planeswalkers, characters that can travel between different worlds and dimensions. While we’ve seen Magic games before, most of them have been digital versions of the card game.

“It’s Magic: The Gathering like you’ve never experienced before,” said Bryan Huang, chief executive officer of Perfect World Entertainment, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We are ecstatic about the direction of the game Cryptic has been shaping. It’s always been a dream of ours to bring Magic’s Planeswalkers to a modern RPG.”

Cryptic and Perfect World previously worked with Wizards of the Coast on Neverwinter, a free-to-play MMO for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is based on Dungeons & Dragons, the paper-and-pencil role-playing game that Wizards of the Coast also owns. The MMO has more than 15 million registered players.

Crpytic has also created notable MMOs like City of Heroes and Star Trek Online. The studio is working on the game at its Los Gatos office in Los Angeles.