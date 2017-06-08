It’s happening again. Smartphones are getting smarter. At WWDC this week Apple announced Core ML, a programming framework for app developers seeking to run machine learning models on iPhones and other devices. Think of this as AI on your iPhone, which means your favorite apps may soon intuitively know what you want to do with them.

Meanwhile, Google made a similar announcement a few weeks ago at its I/O developer conference. The company’s new TensorFlow Lite programming framework will make it possible to run machine learning models on Android devices.

And these announcements are in addition to Google Assistant now being available for the iPhone. (It’s already become my most used app.)

So what does this mean?

These moves suggest yet a third front for more artificial intelligence battles by the tech giants. First, intelligent assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Second, smart speakers: Amazon Echo, Google Home, and the new Apple HomePod. And third: smartphones and their apps. Of course, Microsoft, Samsung, and others may stir things up further.

Databricks brings deep learning to Apache Spark

Databricks is giving users a set of new tools for big data processing with enhancements to Apache Spark. The new tools and features make it easier to do machine learning within Spark, process streaming data at high speeds, and run tasks in the cloud without provisioning servers. On the machine learning side, Databricks announced Deep Learning […]

Sesame Workshop and IBM Watson partner on platform to help kids learn

Sesame Workshop and IBM Watson today announced that they are creating a vocabulary app and the Sesame Workshop Intelligent Play and Learning Platform. The new platform will be used by Sesame Workshop and IBM to create a series of cognitive apps, games, and toys to help kids learn. This is the first public action announced by the partnership, […]

Got It debuts knowledge-as-a-service that uses AI to help you find human experts

Got It has a new use for artificial intelligence. The startup uses AI to find human experts who can help with complex problems. Got It calls this on-demand knowledge-as-a-service (KaaS). The platform helps professionals, learners, and consumers quickly and affordably get personalized, interactive solutions to their questions. You can think of it as a Google […]

Watch Google’s Igor Markov explain how to avoid the AI apocalypse

An attack by artificial intelligence on humans, said Google software engineer and University of Michigan professor Igor Markov, would be sort of like when the Black Plague hit Europe in the 14th century, killing up to 50 percent of the population. “Virus particles were very small and there were no microscopes or notion of infectious diseases, there […]

Apple just leveled up the iPhone’s machine learning chops

One of the most underrated announcements at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Monday was the company’s unveiling of Core ML, a programming framework designed to make it easier to run machine learning models on the company’s mobile devices. Core ML will be part of iOS 11, which is expected to launch later this year. It allows […]

Self-driving car timeline for 11 top automakers

A company by company examination of public investments by leading car makers and statements from their top executives makes it clear that most car companies are betting self-driving technology is inevitable, and they’re all jumping in with investment and initiatives. With billions of dollars in R&D and acquisitions, there’s plenty of fodder for media hype, […]

Experts Predict When Artificial Intelligence Will Exceed Human Performance

Artificial intelligence is changing the world and doing it at breakneck speed. The promise is that intelligent machines will be able to do every task better and more cheaply than humans. Rightly or wrongly, one industry after another is falling under its spell, even though few have benefited significantly so far. (via MIT Technology Review)

How to Prepare the Next Generation for Jobs in the AI Economy

Most of us regard self-driving cars, voice assistants, and other artificially intelligent technologies as revolutionary. For the next generation, however, these wonders will have always existed. AI for them will be more than a tool; in many cases, AI will be their co-worker and a ubiquitous part of their lives. (via Harvard Business Review)

A Stanford researcher is pioneering a dramatic shift in how we treat depression — and you can try her new tool right now

We do know, however, that talking seems to help — especially under the guidance of a licensed mental health professional. But therapy is expensive, inconvenient, and often hard to approach. A recent estimate suggests that of the roughly one in five Americans who have a mental illness, close to two-thirds have gone at least a year without treatment. (via Business Insider)

Revolutionary Discovery About the Human Brain Could Lead to Second-Gen AI

Lund University scientists have discovered that individual neurons are capable of learning sequences. This has huge potential ramifications for research into learning difficulties and AI. (via Futurism)

