The esports industry has been building up infrastructure, such as developing platforms for managing teams or launching an awards show. To capture the new ecosystem springing up around esports, GG Media Network is debuting 4Cast, a weekly esports show that will highlight news, industry trends, commentary on the latest tournaments, and other gaming-focused segments.

4Cast was developed in partnership with Travis Oates, an actor, director, and writer who’s known for cohosting the competitive gaming show Arena, which aired on the video games-centric channel G4TV from 2002 to 2004. The show cohosts will be Kimberly Crossman and Alex Corea, another familiar face from the esports world. Corea worked on The Attack, a talk show that covers gaming news and reviews. The Attack spun off from G4’s Attack of the Show, which went off air in 2012, and is broadcast on livestreaming platform Twitch.

“In looking across the spectrum of programming today, we saw a gap when it came to high-quality news, information and entertainment for the esports community,” said GG Media’s CEO Christian Bishop. “Our new show, 4Cast, is designed to close that gap and connect people with the content they love.”

GG Media is making a push to provide more esports and gaming coverage, and it has also announced that it will be streaming from games industry events on Facebook Live, such as E3, PAX West, and GamesBeat 2017. It has yet to announce where viewers can watch 4Cast.