Logitech said it is introducing two new colorful gaming headsets for mainstream gamers to use in everyday life. The headsets are dual mode devices that you can use for games or everyday music listening, on just about any device.

The company’s Logitech G brand is launching the Logitech G433 7.1 Gaming Headset and the Logitech G233 Prodigy Gaming Headset. These headsets feature advanced gaming technologies, including advanced Pro-G audio drivers for better audio performance. They’re also lightweight, and fine for use in gaming or music-listening on the go. The company will show off the headsets at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) game trade show next week.

“If you’re like me and game a lot, having an awesome gaming headset is critical,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G, in a statement. “And if you love music then having a great pair of headphones is also important. Now you can have one headset that delivers the best of both worlds. You can move seamlessly from your PC to your console, and because of the beautiful design, Pro-G audio drivers, and removable boom mic, you can step outside and wear them on the go and have a headset that fits your lifestyle.”

Both headsets feature advanced Pro-G drivers made with hybrid mesh materials that provide high-quality audio. The drivers deliver clear highs and lows with minimal distortion.

Additionally, the Logitech G433 uses DTS Headphone:X 7.1 for the latest in high fidelity surround sound. It replicates speaker placement and audio positioning, so you can hear in-game environmental effects and positional audio that game designers intend you to hear. You can also tune the volume levels for each of the seven audio channels.

The Logitech G433 features a hydrophobic, stain-resistant fabric finish that comes in four colors: Royal Blue, Fire Red, Triple Black, and a special Camo Blue, sold exclusively through Best Buy in North America.

The Logitech G233 comes in a soft-touch black material with Cyan Blue ear pads.

Both headsets feature sports mesh ear pads that are breathable and can be easily removed for cleaning. The Logitech G433 also comes with a second set of microfiber ear pads, so you get a choice of what material is best for you.

They both work with PCs, consoles (including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch) and mobile devices. Both G433 and G233 are officially Discord Certified — guaranteeing the highest levels of audio and voice clarity.

The Logitech G433 will sell for $100, while the G233 will sell for $80. They will be available at big retailers this month.