Virtual reality firm Survios created a fine game with its Raw Data VR shooter. It made me tense and paranoid as I was surrounded by mechanical robots that I had to dispatch with high-tech weapons. Survios’ new game is Sprint Vector, a VR game where you have to swing your arms to race. This one is trying to do for motion in VR what Raw Data did for shooting.

On the HTC Vive VR headset, Sprint Vector simulates a running race, and it pits you in a multiplayer match against someone else in VR. It certainly makes you sweaty as I found in a couple of hands-on demos, where I raced against other people. I didn’t get motion sickness, and that was a good accomplishment. I could run forward pretty easily by swinging my arms back and forth. But for the life of me, I couldn’t figure out how to climb the walls in the game. And that made the whole thing very disappointing. I brought this up with the company’s CEO, and he had a surprisingly long explanation for this that made me think about the challenge of motion in VR.

To climb the walls, I thought I should have just been able to raise my hands with the handheld Vive controllers and then pull my hands down. But it was more complicated. I had to actually reach out and grab some green pegs, hold the side buttons, and then pull my arms down and let go of the side buttons at exactly the right time.

Image Credit: Survios

I thought there should have been a much easier way to build the game controls. This was an example of a game design flaw. It actually made the process of climbing a wall much more complicated in a virtual life than it was in real life. I don’t think this game should ship in its current form.

But Survios has put a lot of thought into the design:

“There’s a motion paradigm that’s been followed for a long time, but no one has coined a name for it,” said Nathan Burba, the CEO of Survios, in an interview with GamesBeat. “The way I describe it, it’s crude, usually two-dimensional motion, plus a digital input for on or off. It’s an analog input, but we effectively use it in a digital way. A mouse is a good example. You move a mouse in two dimensions, and you can click on or off. If you had to use a mouse for gestures – the Opera browser tried to do this awhile back – it kinda sucks. It doesn’t really know what you’re trying to do.”

He added, “The [failed Microsoft motion-sensing] Kinect is the same way. Kinect would have been a massive success if they gave people a simple button to hold in their hand and use for on or off, combined with the basic motions. The reason why VR is successful is because of this paradigm. Everything we do naturally follows it – crude motion plus a digital input. That’s how you’re able to get really solid control over something.”

Survios will have more to show in the coming months. In the game, you are effectively racing downhill at 300 miles per hour, scaling up skyscraper-high walls, and diving headfirst off a 1,000-foot tower. You can eventually earn built-in weapons and power-ups and learn new movement systems such as drifting and wall-running. You can drop a “slow mine” and slow down your opponent if they hit it.

Image Credit: Survios

“We took that and decided to solve locomotion and really make it awesome,” Burba said. “That’s what turned into fluid locomotion and developed into the Sprint Vector prototype. We built on that, polished it, built out the art pipeline, and that’s what you see now as we’re building it into the full title.”

I think that Survios can afford to go back and design something easier. The company raised an additional $50 million in funding across two financing rounds. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) led one strategic financing round, with chairman and CEO Gary Barber joining Survios’ board. In addition, a prior financing round was led by Lux Capital with participation from Shasta Ventures, Danhua Capital, Shanda Holdings, Felicis Ventures, and Dentsu Ventures.

The game will be on display at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles next week. It will ship for Early Access on Steam later this year.

I do think that someone will solve this problem in VR soon. Survios has the running part right, where you swing your arms. But the climbing isn’t intuitive enough.

Burba thinks he has this solved. Here’s his longer explanation of why he thinks he has it right: