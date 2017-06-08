Gaming headset maker Turtle Beach is getting ready for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) early by announcing its new Stealth 700 and Stealth 600 series wireless headsets for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game consoles.

The new headsets feature wireless surround sound, and will work with Microsoft’s Xbox One family, including the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and the upcoming Project Scorpio console. A separate product will work on the PS4.

The new headsets also feature everything from Turtle Beach’s unique ProSpecs Glasses Friendly and comfort-driven design to its exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting that the company says gives you a competitive advantage. The price starts at $100 for the 600, and it goes to $150 for the 700, which has features that include Active Noise-Cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity, and other details.

You can preorder them today and they will be available at retail this September. Both models, along with the rest of the company’s latest lineup, will be on display at E3 next week.

“Turtle Beach has routinely led the industry when it comes to being first to market with products packed with the latest and most innovative features, and that trend continues this year with our 2017 lineup and today’s revelation of the Stealth 700 and 600 models,” said Juergen Stark, CEO of Turtle Beach, in a statement. “Our fans count on us to be at the forefront of gaming audio, so delivering the first Xbox One gaming headsets that use the new Xbox Wireless technology to connect directly to the console has been a key goal for us this year, and through our great partnership with Microsoft, team Turtle Beach will deliver another significant industry first.”

The features include independent game and chat volume control, and a rechargeable battery that delivers up to 10 to 15 hours of gaming per use.