Marvel super heroes like Thor and Iron Man have a new home on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Gazillion announced today that Marvel Heroes Omega will officially launch on Xbox One on June 30, the same day as the PlayStation 4 version leaves its open beta. An open beta isn’t too different from a final release for a free-to-play game like this, but it is a mark of approval from the studio that the experience is polished enough for an official release.

Marvel Heroes Omega is an action role-playing game starring super heroes like Captain America, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. It first launched in 2013 for PC, but the game suffered from bugs and other issues. Gazillion reworked the project through the years, redesigning the starting experience, trying harder to tie events with movie releases, and working on these console versions. The efforts attracted more players, but the company believed that extending the game outside of the PC market would be its biggest move.

“I said that this is going to cost us money, but if we pull this off, it’s going to be huge,” Gazillion chief executive officer David Von Dorman said at GamesBeat Summit 2017 during a talk about the studio’s revitalization. “My investors needed faith. My team needed to have faith. I asked people to lean in with me. It’s been incredible.”

Coming to consoles opens the game up to a larger audience. Diablo III, Blizzard’s popular action RPG, made a similar transition from PC to consoles. Since then, it has sold more than 30 million copies across all of its platforms.